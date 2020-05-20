Franklin D. Fleming, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin D. Fleming, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Franklin affectionately known as “Frank” was born on December 16, 1959, to Rev. Dr. Sarah Martin Fleming and the late Franklin Fleming, Sr.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

His love for trucks landed him a position as a diesel mechanic. He also worked at Park Vista Nursing Home and Youngstown Steel Door Manufacturing.

Along with his love for trucks, Frank also was a car enthusiast (Cadillacs) and a motorcycle fanatic. Not only was he great with cars but he was also musically inclined; a self-taught drummer and he had a soulful voice. Frank was a recipient of the NAACP M.L.K. Basketball Classic Champion Award and the Roller Skate Champion Award. He also took pride in the kitchen and everyone knows about his famous fried fish.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory his fiancée, Patricia Griffin of Youngstown, Ohio; three children, Chanté (Scott) Bass, Tipp City, Ohio, Devon Fleming, Columbus, Ohio and Mercedes Beal, Cleveland, Ohio; three grandchildren; his loving mother, Rev. Dr. Sarah Martin Fleming; two sisters, Cheri Fleming McGhee and Deanna Fleming Owens, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Rosalind and Janilla Hornbuckle, who he called his stepdaughters; seven stepgrandkids, all of Youngstown, Ohio, his best friend and brother, Robert Beaver of Arlington, Texas and a host of family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Franklin Fleming, Sr. and sister, Frankie Fleming.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

