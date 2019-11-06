Frank Dana Starkey, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There was a viewing on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Frank Dana Starkey, Jr., 76, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his residence.



Mr Starkey was born July 9, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Frank and Martha McGeorge Starkey, Sr.

He worked for U.S. Steel and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He leaves his wife, the former Ella Mae Williams whom he married October 17, 2019; his children, Michael, Frank III, Sylvia, Dana and Brandon Starkey, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Linwood and Edward Starkey.

Arrangements handle by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.