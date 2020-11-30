Francisco C. Alvarez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francisco C. Alvarez, 64, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Alvarez was born March 19, 1956 in Manhattan, New York, a son to Francisco and Lydia Alvarez Cintron.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Migdalia Munoz; his children, Darrick Alvarez, Janet (Jessee) Sauceda and Luis Munoz; 30 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and a host of brothers, sisters and extended family members.

He was preceded by his parents and a son, Franky Munoz.

A funeral service will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

