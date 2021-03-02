Francine V. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms Francine V. Jackson died on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

She was born February 23, 1952 to Emmitt Jackson Sr. and Aursulla Neal Jackson in Sanford, Florida.

She moved to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of 10. She was educated in the Youngstown Public School System and graduated from The Rayen High School in 1972.

Shortly after graduation she began working at Northside Hospital.

She loved God and she truly loved people.She loved being surrounded by loved ones and never met a stranger. She also loved to travel, fish and going to the casino. She was a part of a travel club called Expressions.



She leaves to cherish her memory her sister in love Nancy Jackson, Three nieces Tiesha, Tisha and Connie Jackson all of Burlington, North Carolina. Five God children Curtis Tate Jr of Akron,Ohio Calvin Johnson of Germany, Shannon Plater,Kadin Scott, Sharlena Crenshaw all of Youngstown, OhioThree Uncles Cleveland Neal Bernice), Leroy Neal and Jake Neal (Deborah ) All of Florida and one Aunt Marie Jackson of New York Special cousins whom she was reared with Mary Hardaway(Emmett), Ruby Hayes,Mozella Johnson(Harold),Patsy Jerry, Tina Wilder, Ernest Neal, Pumkin Neal (Pat) all of Florida and Jerome Neal (Luvenia) of Georgia Three special friends Donna,Marie and ReneeAnd a host of cousins and friends.



She was preceded in victory by her father Emmitt Jackson Sr, mother Aursulla Jackson, Grand mother who reared her until the age of 10 Mozelle (Big Ma)Neal , Grand father Cleveland (Jake)Neal one brother Emmitt Jackson Jr. , two uncles Mark Neal and Samuel Jackson and an Aunt Clora Mae Wilder.

Viewing will be held at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Monday, February 22, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.