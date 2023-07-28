YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances L. Pickard, 82 of Youngstown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 26.

Frances was the second of nine children. She was born September 14, 1940 to Charles and Cleo Pickard.

She attended Rayen High School and was a proud northsider.

She was a life long member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she was part of the senior choir. In 1976, Frances dedicated her life to Christ.

The pride of her life was her family.

She leaves behind her two daughters whom she affectionately referred to as her “girls”, Roslyn “Rossi” Terrell of Conyers, Georgia and Teri L. Carter of Mansfield, Texas; two daughters that she nurtured and helped rear, Tina Simmons of Struthers, Ohio and Angela Simmons of Boardman, Ohio and two daughters that she was a second mom to, Debra Arrington Colvin of Howland, Ohio and Diane Arrington Thomas of Conyers, Georgia. She was a granny to four grandchildren that she dedicated her life to loving, Taylor Richardson of Mansfield, Texas, who she helped raise, Kamryn Terrell of Conyers, Georgia, Rodney Cole, Jr. of Austintown, Ohio and Ross Terrell of Salt Lake City, Utah. She also has six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Dj, Korie, Kylan, Harmony and Tre, all who will treasure her memories. She also leaves her siblings to celebrate her life, Rev. Delores Pickard of Phoenix, Arizona, Robert (Connie) Pickard of Cleveland, Ohio, Alvis (Carlette) Pickard of Youngstown, Ohio and Clifton “Winky” (Donna) Pickard of Phoenix, Arizona.

Her siblings, Rose Cashwell, Charles (Sonny) Pickard, Jr., Gerald (Gerry) Pickard and Rodney Pickard, all preceded her in death, along with her parents.

Frances enjoyed making things with her hands, as well as hosting and entertaining friends and family.

She was met at Heavens’ gates by her beloved son, Tony, who also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be open to all who wish to celebrate her life Monday, July 31, 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Arlington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.