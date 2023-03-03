YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances C. Watson 94, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, February 24, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Watson was born July 17, 1928 in Wilcox County and reared in Mobile Alabama, a daughter of Robert B. and Mary D. Peoples McPherson.

She loved flowers, fishing,traveling, mission work, bible class, Sunday school, and being a member of the Eastern Star as a Past Matron.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son ; Dwayne A. Watson, two grandsons; Keathen Scott, and David Williams, nephews; Darius McPherson, Damion Patterson, and Robert Young which whom she helped rear, Brad, Billy, Mark and Grey Young all of Youngstown, Rick Bender, Troy Davis Holcomb Jr., Marcus and Maurice Holmes, nieces; Lucy McPherson, Barbara Jean Nichols, Terry Carrington, Leaser Bender, Chalonda, Precious Holcomb, and great nieces and nephews, a godchild; Christopher M. Willis, his mother; Joann Williams, her caregivers; Mary Adams and Glenna Barnes, and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister; Thelma P. Williams, Dorothy L. Ross, and a brother; Darius McPherson, Sr.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the New Bethel Baptist Church at 11:00 am. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK WHEN ENTERING THE CHURCH.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement and we sincerely thank you.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.