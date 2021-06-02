Frances Ann “Ms. Ann” Warren, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Ann “Ms. Ann” Warren 62, Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Warren was born on November 22, 1958 in Union Point, Georgia, a daughter of John S. Davis and Annie Bell Dunn.

She received her education from the Youngstown city school system, was a housekeeper and a babysitter to all who needed her the most.

She loved attending various church services, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and a true Lebron James fan. She enjoyed the outdoors by doing her daily walks and she also had much comfort sitting at home in her window watching “passer byers”.

She leaves to cherish her siblings;Jerry (Jean) Dunn, and Harold (Pircella) Davis, KeOndre D., Lamondre D., Ra’layah S. and Jonathan all with whom she reared and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother Charles

Dunn.

Memorial service will be Friday June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



Please follow CDC guidelines of social distancing (6 foot rule) and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.



F.D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time.