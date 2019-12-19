Frances Allen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Tod Homestead Cemetery Chapel for Mrs. Frances Allen, 96, Youngstown, who departed this life Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center. Heaven is surely rejoicing because one of their sweetest angels has come home to glory.

Born on May 31, 1923 in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Frances (nee Boatwright ) Allen transitioned this life on December 17, 2019. She was the second daughter of Mabel White Boatwright and her husband Frank.

Her beloved sisters Helen (Suber) and Lucille (McMullen) predeceased her, as did her brother Benjamin Boatwright and son Dr. Douglas B. Allen.

Raised in Lowellville, Pennsylvania, Frances attended Lowellville High School and enjoyed life in a small town that she remarked was a warm community embracing traditional family values. She learned to cook, embroider, bake, and give time to the less fortunate by reading to the blind.

She wed Eugene Allen, Jr. in 1942. They made their home in Youngstown, Ohio and were the proud parents of three sons, Clyde C. , Gerald D. and Douglas B. Allen. Eugene served in World War II and was a proud steelworker, while his charitable Frances reared their sons to complete their university education and did flower arrangements for a local florist.

In 1967, the couple took a state position by pioneering as parents in group home for troubled boys right in their neighborhood. They fulfilled their task over twelve years of guidance in an atmosphere of love and measured discipline for the neglected and abused children who lived at the residence. Many of the youth went to college or obtained responsible jobs and are now productive citizens because of “Mother Allen’s” nurturing and her teaching of appropriate life skills.

After retirement, the couple purchased a farm in Pulaski, Pennsylvania where Frances learned gardening from her spouse and they farmed the land, selling produce to local homes and churches.

Eugene passed away after forty-nine years of marriage. Frances remained in Youngstown where she found great joy in maintaining her church obligations at Triumph Church and charitable work, which she did throughout her life. Her sisters were the main part of her social life, along with time with her grandchildren. Frances later resided at the Heritage Manor on Gypsy Lane.

She learned how to knit and made many items for the gift shop. She assisted in the greenhouse, established a Bible study, mastered some computer skills, and became president of the residence at one point. Her life was full of a daily exercise program, viewing religious programs, chatting with residents/staff, helping in the dining hall, and fielding phone calls from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had the pleasure of residing in the company of her younger sister Sarah Jane. Frances will be missed, but we know that she is receiving the Lord’s blessing of peace and eternal reward at the end of a fruitful journey.

Pre-deceased by her above-mentioned siblings, spouse Eugene Allen Jr., and son Douglas Allen, Frances leaves to celebrate her life: sister Sarah Jane Johnson; sons Clyde (Gayle Thigpen) of Plainfield, New Jersey and Gerald (Vilma Coleman) of Spartanburg, South Carolina; Ina Ashe of Alexandria, Virginia and grandchildren: Michael Allen (Kim Barnes) of Westfield, New Jersey; Troy Allen (Julia Gardner) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Leah Ashe of Alexandria, Virginia; Hope Allen of Long Island, New York; Brett Allen of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Mikaela Allen Davis (Courtney Davis) of Spartanburg, South Carolina; great-grandchildren; Brockford, Bryce and Miles Allen of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sidney Davis of Spartanburg, South Carolina; Brandon Allen of Westfield, New Jersey; nieces Jacqueline Suber Carter and Joy Johnson Burton (Stanley), Karen McMullen of Youngstown, OH; nephews Herbert McMullen Jr. (Carol Jones) of Eastvale, California and Albert Johnson Jr. of Goose Creak, South Carolina; their lovely children and a host of special friends, especially Carol Mae Hughes and The Cadets of her sons’ youth.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the chapel on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial funeral Home, Inc.