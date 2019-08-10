Floyd Williams, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Floyd Williams, 48, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.



Mr. Williams was born July 1, 1971, in Youngstown, a son of Freddie and Lela M Williams Sanders.

He was a 1989 graduate of South High School,earned his BA from YSU in 2000, became a social worker and worked for Comprehensive Care Center and Ursuline Sisters.

He loved watching movies, traveling, loved technology and was of Baptist faith.

He leaves his mother, siblings; Yolanda (Eddie Muhammad) King, Sadie Causey and Christopher (Valetta) Williams, 7 nephews, 4 nieces and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.



He was preceded death by his father brothers; Efrom B. Williams and Douglas E. McWherter, grandmothers; Sadie Zenmon and Molly B. Sanders, and a grandfather; Oscar Sanders.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.