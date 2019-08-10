Florence Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Florence Johnson, 94, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence.



Mrs. Johnson was born July 24, 1925, In Youngstown, a daughter of Pedro Cabrero and Annie Venus.

She was a homemaker, a member of the NAACP, Youngstown Area Urban League and was of the Protestant faith.

She leaves her children; Moses H. Mahdee, Gregory A. Johnson, Loretta J. Tutwiler and Elaine J Simms, 27 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Moses L. Johnson whom she married November 15, 1941, 3 sons; Fred, Cortez and Vincent Johnson and siblings; John Williams, Lena Jones and Sophia Long.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.