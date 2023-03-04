YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence C. Watson, 94, of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, February 24, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Watson was born July 17, 1928 in Wilcox County and reared in Mobile, Alabama, a daughter of Robert B. and Mary D. Peoples McPherson.

She loved flowers, fishing, traveling and mission work.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, bible class, Sunday school and being a member of the Eastern Star as a Past Matron.

She leaves to cherish her memory two grandsons, Keathen Scott and David Williams; her nephews, Damion Patterson, Brad, Billy, Mark and Grey Young all of Youngstown, Rick Bender, Troy Davis Holcomb, Jr., Marcus and Maurice Holmes; her nieces, Lucy McPherson, Barbara Jean Nichols, Terry Carrington, Leaser Bender, Chalonda, Precious Holcomb and great-nieces and great-nephews; her daughter-in-law, Tanya Watson of Columbus; her godchild, Christopher M. Willis; his mother, Joann Williams; her good friends and caregivers, Glenna Barnes and Mary Adams and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Dwayne A. Watson; her nephew, whom she she reared, Robert Young; two sisters, Thelma P. Williams and Dorothy L. Ross and a nephew, Darius McPherson, Sr.

A special thanks to Jacqueline Stone, Benita Quarrie and the nurses and staff at Park Vista Nursing Home and Southern Care Hospice.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the New Bethel Baptist Church at 11:00 am. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK WHEN ENTERING THE CHURCH.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement and we sincerely thank you.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.