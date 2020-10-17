Felicia Renea Joe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felicia Renea Joe, 52, of Youngstown, departed this life peacefully Monday, October 5, 2020.

She was born July 27, 1968 in Warren, Ohio to Lois Johnson and Dorothy Joe. Felicia was a lifelong resident of McDonald.

She was a 1986 graduate of McDonald High School. She also obtained her cosmetology licence shortly after graduating.

Felicia had a heart of gold, a stranger would soon become a friend. She loved going to the lake to fish, her mother always took her when she was a little girl. We always had a contest every time, whoever caught the first fish won. Of course she would never let that go, she would make sure she would call soon as we got home to remind us who won. Besides fishing, she loved the holidays. She was either baking cookies or crafting holiday wreaths. Her hands were rarely still.

For about 15 years , Felicia worked as a truck driver. She hauled chocolate around the country. She made some great friends along the way. She loved her job but hated being away from her family. She would always call home, to say how much she loved us and she would see us soon.

Felicia is survived by her two daughters, LaToya and Sydney and her son, Martin Joe; Michelle Clark, who was like a sister to her; her aunt, Betty Naomi Little; a ton of cousins and a host of family and friends and we can’t forget her fur babies which she loved deeply.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lenzell Joe and her uncle, Sidney Joe.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Monday October 19, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Monday October 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

