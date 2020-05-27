Faith Ina Casey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faith Ina Casey, lovingly known as “Faye” among family and friends, departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020, after a short illness.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 11, 1939, she moved to Youngstown, Ohio at seven years old.

She was a devoted mother to Pamela Casey-Lewis (Harvey), Venus Casey (Gary), Teri Montgomery (Michael) and Christoffer Casey and grandmother to Lesley Fay and Ashley Joi Montgomery.

After a career in cosmetology, Faith began a second career with the Youngstown Board of Education, where she retired after 37 years.

Faith was a fun-loving person, who enjoyed being with her family. Her interests were gardening, exercising and shopping and she was a great cook. She also spent numerous hours crocheting.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Stephen James Fleming (aka Jimmy) and Robert Fleming (aka Bobby) and a sister, Joan Underwood.

Along with her children and grandchildren who will cherish the precious memories, she leaves behind a sister, Peggy Miller; a brother, Victor Boone (Tonya); cousins, nieces, nephews and a few dear friends.

Faith had an infectious laugh and a bright smile. She will be sadly missed but will remain in our hearts forever.

Due to COVID-19, Private services will be held please wear a mask.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 28, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.