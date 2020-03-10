Evianna Rosaura Rutland, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miss Evianna Rosaura Rutland, 28, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Miss Rutland, also known to many as “Evi” was born August 11, 1991 in San Diego, California, the daughter of Christopher and Elizabeth (Torres) Rutland.

She was a 2009 graduate of Chaney High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She was currently employed with Amazon.

She was a member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she was baptized on May 2, 2004.

Evianna was truly the life of the party and would brighten up anyone’s day. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she enjoyed playing flag football with the Love and Loyalty team, dancing and spending time with her nieces, nephews, Godchildren and very close friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Christopher Rutland; her brothers, Christopher, Jr. (Derotha) of Youngstown, Antwaine of Youngstown, Dominque (Dayna) of Hinesville, Georgia and Bryandon of Youngstown; her grandmother, Anne Rutland of Wichita, Kansas; her Godchildren, Liam and Grayson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Rutland; her grandmother, Rosaura Vazquez; her grandfather, Jesse Rutland and aunt, Brenda Robinson

The Homegoing Celebration will start promptly at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

There will be not public viewing on Thursday.

A visitation with the Rutland Family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13 at the church prior to the service.

Evianna would want all guest who attends her Homegoing Celebration to wear the color purple to represent her free spirt.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family during their time of need.

