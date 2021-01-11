Everett Backus, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Everett Backus, Sr. , 85 , received his heavenly wings on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Mercy Health — St.Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Backus was born in May 29, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William Alexander Backus and Irene Buckins Backus.

He Attended The Rayen High School and was employed at the United States Steel in McDonald , Ohio for over 30 years. After retirement, he worked at Caprice Care Center in North Lima.

He was of the Baptist faith and a long time active member at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

He served on the trustee board and loved singing in the male chorus. He also attended First Calvary Baptist Church later in life. In his early years, he was the leader of the Drum and Bugle Corp at the Buckeye Elks youth center.

One of his many passions in life was his debonair flair for fashion from here to toe.

He was cool, confident, witty and so proud of his family. Mr. Backus was a definite mentor in his neighborhood and well respected by all.

He was a hard worker and set an excellent example of what a real man and father should be..

He will be remembered by five children, Everett Backus Jr. Of Columbus, Robert (Darlene) Backus, Alexandria Backus, James (Alicia) Backus and Tracy Backus all of Youngstown; 16 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren; extended family and friends and a special friend Ms. Yvonne Lawrence.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gurnell Kerns, Lucille Crum, Gertrude Charity and one brother, William “Mack” Buckas.

Special thanks or extend it to Dr. Ravi and the entire staff at Mercy Health Center for their professional and compassionate care.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1: 00 P.M., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a memorial service for immediate family only will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.