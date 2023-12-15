YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brother Everett A. Barnett Poindexter, 76 of Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus.

Everett was born September 8, 1947 in Roanoke, Virginia, a son of the late Jeroline Poindexter and the late George R. Barnette. He was reared by Mother Mattie S. Barnette.

He went to Carver High School and went to Oregon to achieve his GED from Job Corps.

Brother Allen worked within the community on the north side of Youngstown, where he cut grass and did mechanic work and helped rear and watched family and friends’ children. His last job was with Republic Steel.

He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Pat Andrews of Virginia, Addie Crawley of Florida, Calvin Poindexter of Washington State, Janice Baldwin, Robert (Carlyna) Barnett, Lorenza Barnett, Olivia (Michael) Barnett, Van Michael Barnett and Tarel (Angel) Barnett, all of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Herma Ann and Tonya Barnette and a fun bunch of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, Timothy Barnette, Albert Barnette and Clinton Poindexter.

Funeral service will be Monday, December 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Please remember to wear a mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Please remember the Barnett Poindexter Family in your daily prayers.

