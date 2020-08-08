Evangelist Barbara A. Turner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12 Noon at New Zion Gospel Deliverance Church, 702 Cameron Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502, for Evangelist Barbara Ann Clinkscale-Turner, 84, Youngstown, Ohio, whom the Lord called home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her residence.



Mother Turner was born July 29, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, the Daughter of Nettie Viola Clinkscale-Trotter and Jack McNair.

She went to The Rayen High School, she was a member of New Zion Gospel Deliverance Church, where she served as Church Mother, she was a licensed Evangelist, Missionary and taught Sunday School.

Mrs. Turner worked at Williamson Elementary School, Head Start as an Aide, Hagstrom House with children, North Side Hospital as a Mother for babies and children. She loved children, Arts and Crafts, loved to crochet and collected dolls.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory five children; Tanya (Llewellyn) Nelson of Youngstown, Ohio, Jake Turner Jr., of Canton, Ohio, Elder Lana (Todd) Revis, Carmen (Jerry) Cole and Minister Trina (Don) Williams, all of Youngstown, Ohio, seven grandchildren;D’Andre, Shawnna, Keisha (Cory), Nikita, Dominique, William and Demetrius (Shakayla), 12 great-grandchildren; Tiana, Kyler, Paris (Jeremy). Aisha, Mondrea, Kevin, Antwane Jr., Adrien, Imani, London and Lauren, two great-great-grandchildren; Christian and Chanel, three special cousins; Charles Powell Sr., Rita Adger and Eleanor L. Patterson (Deceased).



She was preceded in death by her grandmother; Charlotte Clinkscale, her mother; Nettie Viola Clinckscale-Trotter and her father Jack McNair.



Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the church. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

