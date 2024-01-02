LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Eunice Leola Mason, affectionately known as “Boot”, age 93, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, December 22, 2023.

She was born in the city of Selma, Alabama on February 20, 1930.

Eunice was a graduate of The Rayen High School.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; a loving husband, Harold “Hal” Mason, who passed away in February of 1992; a beloved uncle, Mr. Howard Jones; aunts, Wilma Boykin and Corrivian Jones, all of Selma; a beloved cousin, Cyrus Jones, Sr. of Toledo, Ohio and her brothers-in-law, Frank D. “Doc” Mason, Sr. and Dr. Edward J. Mason, Jr.

Our dear sister Eunice leaves to cherish her memories her sister, Geneva “Genny” F. Mason and two nephews, Frank D. Mason, Jr. and Hillary H. Mason, both of Youngstown. Joining in mourning her passing are Brandon (Paris) Jones, who was like a son to her and their children, Mia, Maliya, and Maya. Eunice developed a special relationship with Paris over the years. Eunice also had a special relationship with Maya, enrolling her in both ballet and gymnastics. She loved dressing her up and spending quality time with her.

There are a host of relatives left to cherish her memories including her cousin, Sabrina Jones of Youngstown and her children, Brandon, Aaron and Cameron. Ytera Jones and her children, Cyrus Jones, Jr. and the late Dorthea Jones of Toledo, Ohio, Markette (Damon) Smith and their son, Wesley of Maryland, Myah Smith and daughter, Shiah Usher and Mariah Smith of Signal Hill, California. Eunice also leaves to cherish her memory a special cousin and trusted friend, Mrs. Margaret (Melvin) Jones Smith of Carson, California.

The family would also like to acknowledge those who worked with Eunice on a daily basis, her “work family”, who greatly enriched her life both personally and professionally and made going to work for her everyday a delightful experience. They include: Mrs. Geneva “Genny” Mason, Marquise Mims, Buffy Hudson, Vivian Brown, Miriam Lee, Dwaylon Gibbs, Rocco Wellington, Sr., Daryl Harvey, Jolisa Collier-Lee and Noelly Serrano.

The former Eunice Jones, was united in marriage to her lifelong love “Hal” on June 30, 1951. An inseparable couple, they were married for decades until his death. They loved their dogs and fully enjoyed their lives together, traveling the country, bowling and spending time with family and friends. They were both dedicated members of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

She wore many hats in her lifetime, as an employee at Packard Electric, travel agent and finally the job that brought her the most joy and fulfillment, her work as a funeral assistant at F.D. Mason Funeral Home where she worked tirelessly to bring closure and peace to the families that she served. She was employed there full-time up until her sudden illness several weeks before her passing. Eunice professed “I love my job” and she meant it!

Everyone in town seemed to know Eunice, as she was well-known for having many friends and making everyone she met feel recognized and special. She was a problem solver, a fixer so-to-speak and had no problem putting her foot down when things weren’t right. She often said, “I’m gonna treat people right, cause I want to go to Heaven”. Her kindness and generosity towards her family was immeasurable, she always wanted to make certain everyone she loved was taken care of. When her Aunt Ora Dee had surgery she dropped what she was doing and without hesitation left her home and went to California where she spent several weeks helping care for her. She checked on and cared for her beloved sister-in-love, Genny daily, as well as her nephews. Eunice had an abundance of energy, always busy working on something even when she was at home she was very meticulous about how she kept her home.

When you speak of a life well-lived, think of Eunice! She did it all, living life to the fullest!

Eunice spent many years traveling the world with her spouse, friends, church and travel groups. She often said the only reason she stopped traveling is because she had already seen and experienced everything she wanted to see. One such example was when she traveled to the Holy Land where she was baptized in the Jordan River. In addition, she loved going on cruises. She also visited places such as Hawaii, Jamaica, Africa, Germany, Switzerland, Paris, London, China, Italy, Rome, Greece, Russia and Milan to name a few. Las Vegas was one of her and her husband Hal’s favorite vacation destinations.

Bowling was one of her favorite pastimes and she belonged to several bowling leagues including: The National Bowling Association and the F. D. Mason Classic League. In addition, she loved children and had a fondness for animals, particularly dogs. Eunice also loved music and always seemed to be up to speed on the latest line dances. She loved her church, often traveling to various cities throughout the years to attend The National Baptist Convention USA, as well as being a decades long dedicated member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Most importantly she loved God first and her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will be Friday, January 5, 2024 at 12:00 noon, at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Friends may call on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home and on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

“May God guide us toward gratitude for this life well lived.”

