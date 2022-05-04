YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Mickel, 94, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Mickel was born June 12, 1927 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of David and Annie B. English Mickel.



He attended Struthers Schools.

He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.



Mr. Mickel was a dental supply salesmen for Litton Dental Supply Company where he often received Dental Salesman of the Year awards. He later opened up his own business, Dental Products and Services where he served various dentists in the Youngstown, Warren and Cleveland area. He was very passionate and a great help to many dentists starting out and setting up their practices.



Eugene was a faithful member of the Third Baptist Church where he served many roles. He was ordained as a deacon in 1986, where he served as chairman of the deacon board for three years, secretary of its benevolence fund and treasurer of the memorial assistants fund. He was one of the founding members of the Men of Goodwill, he was a member of the usher board, courtesy committee and a president and teacher of the Sunday School.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, walking in the park every morning, playing golf, watching sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He made sure that all of his family knew the Lord and prayed for them daily.

He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Gloria Phifer and Anna (Roosevelt) Glover, of Youngstown and Lynn Mickel of Columbus; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 70 years, Gladys Mickel; his son, Eugene, Jr. and brothers, David, Jr., Archie and Albert Mickel.



Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Third Baptist Church, there will be a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



There will also be a viewing from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home and church.

