Eugene McMullen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene McMullen, 85, Youngstown, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Eugene was born January 22, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to Willie and Addie McMullen.

Eugene “Geno” was a graduate of South High School and Bluffton College. He played several sports, football, track & field, swimming and fencing. He was known for his uncanny ability to stay underwater longer than usual and known as a swim legend.

Geno spent many years helping the community as a licensed social worker, retiring once from Ohio BVR, then again from D&E clinic.

He leaves to cherish in his memory, a son, Jamie McMullen of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; a daughter, Jennifer McMullen of Youngstown, Ohio; two grandchildren, Hope Williams and J’Lynn Poole and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary McMullen; two sisters, Ethel Hollinger and Willa Mae Cole and a brother, Herman McMullen.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A private funeral service for only immediate family will follow.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

