YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Haywood, 78, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Mr. Haywood was born January 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph “Jack” Haywood and Mae (Cannon) Haywood.

Eugene attended the Rayen High School.

He received his diploma while being in the Air Force, where he served in Vietnam.

He was an accomplished R&B singer with multiple albums credits. He also worked as a barber and was a man of many talents.

His hobbies were music, singing, gardening, cracking jokes and having fun.

He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Joseph Ross, Shajehan, Jesse, Levi and Andre; his brother, Ralph; two sisters, Mary and Willa; four great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; many friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph, Jr.; two sisters, Josephine, Haywood and Dorothy Liggens; a niece, “Lollie” Liggens and Barry Liggens.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 2:30 – 3:00 pm.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

