Eugene Bailey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Bailey, 85, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Bailey was born April 17, 1935, in Rutledge, Georgia, a son to Robert and Mattie Williams Bailey.

He worked at Ward Bakery and retired from Commercial Metal Forming as a press operator on March 1, 2010.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his great-niece, who was also his caregiver, Taneka (Korday) Hogan-Allison and her children, Quenci Duckworth and his namesake, Kam Eugene Allison; his siblings, Elizabeth (Willie) Hyman, Mattie Clark and Katie (Alfred) Parks; his niece and nephew, Crystal Wells and Robert (Darlene) Bailey; his great-niece and nephew, Cherelle and Charlton Glenn; his brothers-in-law, Mark (Lisa), David (Kim) and Michael Cole and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Beverly Bailey, whom he married June 5, 1971; his brothers, Robert, Sr., Carl and Louis Bailey and his sister-in-law, Vivian Curgil.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Friday, November 6, 2020, at New Bethel Baptist Church where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

