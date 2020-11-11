Etta Lee Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Etta Lee Williams, 85 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence.

Ms. Williams was born November 21, 1934 in Wabbaseka, Arkansas to Josepus Robinson and Laura Homes.

She was employed with General Motors and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and sewing.

She leaves the cherish her memory, her children, Vanessa Dixon, Dorothy Dixon, Eric (Shunda) Williams and Robin Williams; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, including Laketa Dixon who was her caregiver; her bonus children, Robert (Rhonda) Williams, Jr., Doris Townsend and Denise Diehl and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Williams, Sr.; her parents and Levy Homes who she was reared

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a. m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church, where a service funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

