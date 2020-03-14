Etta LaNett Dixon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Etta L. Dixon passed away on March 4, 2020.

Ms Dixon was born September 3, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clyde “Billy” and Etta Robinson Dixon.

She was a 1972 South High graduate, was a caregiver at Second Phase and a barmaid in our local bars.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, loved watching western movies, socializing, was known for wearing “BIG” earrings and had a ‘tell it like is is” attitude.

She leaves her mother; her step-mother, Elizabeth Dixon; her children, Laketa and Justin (Diane) Dixon; a foster child, Alexis Watkins, which is a niece whom she reared; siblings, Vanessa Joy and Dorothy Dixon, Eric (Shunda) Williams, Clyde (Scheherazade) Daniels, Robin Williams, Doris (Jefferson) Townsend, Robert (Rhonda) Williams, Jr., Denise (David) Diehl, Andrae (Angela) Dixon, William (Kimberly) Carter and Crystal (Michael) Kalu; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and step-father, Robert Williams; grandmothers, Laura Homes and Deborah Williams and one grandson, Talyn Dixon.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

