Etta L. Dixon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at New Bethel Baptist Church, for Ms Etta L. Dixon, 65, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in St Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Ms Dixon was born September 3, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clyde “Billy” and Etta Robinson Dixon.

She was a 1972 South High graduate, was a caregiver at Second Phase and a barmaid in our local bars.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, loved watching western movies, socializing, was known for wearing “BIG” earrings and had a ‘Tell it like is is” attitude.

She leaves her mother, her step-mother; Elizabeth Dixon, her children; Laketa and Justin (Diane) Dixon, a foster child; Alexis Watkins,which is a niece whom she reared, siblings; Vanessa Joy, and Dorothy Dixon, Eric (Shunda) Williams. Clyde (Scheherazade) Daniels, Robin Williams, Doris (Jefferson) Townsend,Robert (Rhonda) Williams Jr., Denise (David) Diehl, Andrae (Angela) Dixon, William (Kimberly) Carter, and Crystal (Michael) Kalu, 4 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father and step-father; Robert Williams, grandmothers; Laura Homes and Deborah Williams and one grandson Talyn Dixon. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

