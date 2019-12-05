Ethel V. Griffin-Doane, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel V. Griffin-Doane, 80, ended this life Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, with her daughter, Gaither and her granddaughter, Autumn, by her side.

Ms. Doane was born in Accomac County, Virginia, a daughter to Elton Fletcher and Rachel Logan.

She retired in May 1991 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and took pride in being the first and only black female inspector.

Ms. Doane loved traveling; with her favorite place being Florida.

She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Gaither Shockley; her sisters, Carolyn (Elroy) Jones, Josephine Cave and Linda Riley; her grandchildren, Keisa Shockley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Reginald Gilchrist, Lafay Walden, Autumn Walden (Tafari Holness) and Taylor Walden; four great-grandchildren, Laila Gilchrist, Korey Shockley, Ameila Walden and Teryn Jones, all of Youngstown; a host of nieces and nephews and her favorite cousin, Althea Capes.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Corey Shockley.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Visitation will be 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7 at the funeral home prior to the service.

