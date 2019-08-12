Ethel Pierce, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Jalex Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, 44511, for Mrs. Ethel Pierce, 66 Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Hospice House.



Mrs. Pierce was born January 19, 1953, in Atmore, Alabama, a daughter of Arthur L. and Hattie M. Young Finley.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She leaves her children, Rhonda, Ronald (Janae), Jr., Antwan (Alisha), Shante and Ira Pierce; siblings, Barbara (Carl) Walker, Cynthia (Neal) Harris, Bessie Cook, Cora, Lillian and Vincent Finley; 27 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Michael and Arthur Finley.

Friends may call from 11:00 am – 12:00 Noon, Friday, August 16 at the center prior to the service.

Arrangements are being by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

