Ethel McCrary, Youngstown, Ohio

December 30, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel McCrary began her everlasting life with the lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

She was born April 21, 1949 to Douglas Scrutchen Sr. and Clair Steward Scrutchen.

She work at Packard electric for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Douglas Scrutchen Jr . and John Scrutchen and her sister, Laverne Brown.

She survived by sisters, Patricia Bryant of Youngstown, Norma Scrutchen of Seattle, Washington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a community of other family and friends.

Due to the current pandemic there will be no service or calling hours.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.

