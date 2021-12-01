Ethel Mae Rivers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ethel Mae Rivers, 81, of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life and was greeted by the angels to receive her heavenly reward on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Boardman Health Center surrounded by her family.

Ethel was born May 20, 1940 in Birmingham, Alabama a daughter of Ida Mae and James Edward Rivers; in her early age came to Youngstown.

She attended East High School.

She was an homemaker and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Phillips Chapel Church of God in Christ in April 1970 and served on the senior usher board and cleaning the church until she got older. She enjoyed going to church and worshiping the Lord. Ethel believed in winning souls for Christ .

She leave to cherish her memories, her children, Luther, Nathaniel, Regina and Maurice Rivers and Justine Spann, all of Youngstown; two daughters-in-law, Bonita Tensley and Alesha Bowman Rivers; two sons-in-law, Gary Spann and Jamie Gibson; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Wilson of Toledo, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a twin brother who died at birth; her sisters, Rosie Johnson, Betty Jean Rivers and Patricia Rivers; a brother-in-law, Robert Wilson; two grandchildren, Robert Spann and Danisha Braxton and two great-grandchildren.

A homegoing celebration service of a wonderful life will be 10:00 a.m Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Phillips Chapel Church of God in Christ, 3903 Jacobs Road SE, Hubbard, OH 44425 where the family will receive guests from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Interment to follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

