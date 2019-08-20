Esther Wilder, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Esther Wilder, 72, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Hospice House.



Mrs. Wilder was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Percy and Virginia Grissett Lawrence.

She was a cook for Cleveland Clinic, was a member of the NAACP, and volunteered at the Rescue Mission.She leaves her children; Michael (Stacy), John and Alexandria Dawson, and Castle (James) Jones, siblings; Diane Lawrence and Edward Peterson, 21 grandchildren 9 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; John Randall Dawson Sr, who passed away October of 1996, and grandchildren Alexander and Amos Dawson.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.