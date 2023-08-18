NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther M. Rivera 75, Niles departed this life on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Canfield Health Center.

Ms. Rivera was born September 2, 1947 in Yauco, Puerto Rico a daughter of Vincente Martinez and Paula Vega.

She was a homemaker and loved sewing and gardening.

She leaves to cherish her memory Pablo, Richard, Michael, and Angel Rivera, Billy and Jazmin Guzman,

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juana and Jose Angel Rivera, and Felix Guzman.

Funeral service will be Monday, August 21, 2023 at 12 Noon at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Monday at the funeral home.

We are honored and grateful to serve the family at this time of bereavement. Please keep the Rivera Family in your prayers.