Estelle Jones, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Estelle Jones-Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the New Bethel Baptist Church, for Mrs. Estelle Jones, 96, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.

Mrs. Jones was born October 31, 1922, in Baldwin, MS., a daughter of Wesley and Amanda Stubb Stewart.

She was a social worker and was instrumental in starting Youngstown Community Action Centers.

She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and its pianist as well as played all over the Youngstown area.

She leaves her children; Cynthia (George Pack), Roger, and Ruthie Mae Jones, grandchildren; Roger R., Andrae’, Marcella, and Tamika Jones, great-grandchildren; Nathaniel (Mykalah) Blair, Serenitii Holland, Meagan Jones, and Shawn Edelman, and a great-great grandchild; Julian Blair.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Roger Jones Sr., who departed this life in 2010, and her 10 sisters and brothers.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D Mason Memorial Funeral Home.