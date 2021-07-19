Essie May Morton Brown, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Essie May Morton Brown, peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, evening, July 13, 2021.

Essie was born in Campbell, Ohio on October 19, 1932 to George and Ethel (Peterson) Morton.

She grew up in Campbell and attended schools there including Campbell Memorial until her junior year and then attended South High School in Youngstown where she met her high school sweetheart Walter Brown, Jr. whom she married on June 9, 1951.

Essie was a housewife until later in years when she worked for Strouss’ in downtown Youngstown and later at YSU for 20 years before retiring.



Essie leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jacquelyn Moran of California, Kennethh of California, David and Maureen Brown, both of Youngstown; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Brown, Jr.; her son, Walter Brown III; her grandson, Michael Brown, whom she raised; her parents, George and Ethel Morton and her four siblings.



Celebration of Life will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St Andrews AME church, 521 W. Earle Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the Celebration at 11:00 a.m. Please remember to wear your masks over your mouth and nose per Covid protocols.

F.D. Mason Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.