YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Esseal Williams, 83, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, December 27, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Boardman.



Mrs. Williams was born November 7, 1938 in Valdosta, Georgia, a daughter of C. L. and Gathiel Whitlock.

She was a great and wonderful, caring, loving mother of five sons who enjoyed cooking, crocheting and who loved to take care of her children and husband. She was a truly strong, kind woman with multiple talents who inspired kindness and laughter to anyone that knew her and she was tough!!!



She leaves to cherish her memories, Kenyon (Chalonda) Williams, Andre, Keith, Arron, Minnie Lou and Ruth Ann Owens and Malcolm Williams; grandchildren, Jessica Williams, Finesse (Ryan) Schuler, Fayona (Sam) DeJesus, Amdanda Williams, Aaron Williams, Jr., Roman Williams, Caleb Williams, Hope Williams, Kenyon C. Williams, KC Williams, Jalynn Pool, Morgan Moore and Ronida and great-grandchildren, Summer Schuler, Kizzy Coley and DuCourier Coley.

She was preceded in death by Willie C. Williams and Willie C. Williams, Sr., Gatha Whitlock and CL Whitlock.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when you enter the building.

