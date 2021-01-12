Ernestine Griffin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ernestine Griffin , 86, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Health Center.

Mrs. Griffin was born April 19, 1934 in Marion, Alabama a daughter of JV Belcher Sr. and Loumandy Holmes.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to bingo, casino trips, watching TV and shopping.

She leaves to mourn her passing; her children, Edward Griffin, Donna Griffin, Keith Griffin and Michelle Griffin; her sister, Jessie Copeland; 13 grandchildren including, Cleveland A. Blair Jr. whom she reared, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John H. Griffin Jr., her son Gregory Griffin, her brothers, Lively, Leonard, Robert Willie Gayles and JV Belcher and a sister Betty Talley.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1: 00 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.