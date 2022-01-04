YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Eugene Miles, 60, of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Miles was born April 21, 1961 in Youngstown, a son to Willie Lee and Cora Lee Miller Miles.

He graduated from South High School and attended shop Choffin Career Center for auto mechanics.

He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to play pool. He loved cars, owning over 500 cars during his lifetime and he also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Latoshia, Ernestine and LaToya Miles, all of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Jamiah Square, Justyn Glover, Amira Stevens, Jordan Miles, Ryland Drummond and Aubrianna Figueroa; two sisters, Rosa Lee Harris and Brenda Hines, both of Youngstown; his brother, Vincent Miles, also of Youngstown and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Davida Baker; his parents and his brother, Willie C. Miles.

A private funeral service will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A viewing will be held from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the funeral home.

