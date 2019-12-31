Erma Jean (McCreary) Daniels, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs Erma J. Daniels, 87, Alliance, who departed this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Aultman Hospital.

Mrs. Daniels was born December 27, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of Eugene and Marie Dennis McCreary.

She was a 1950 graduate of Rayen School, was a member of Lincoln Ave Christian Church and enjoyed sewing.

She leaves her children, Thomas McCreary, Lewis (Cecilia), Edward (Leda) and Patricia Daniels; siblings, Lucille Copeland, Jo Ann (Billy) Williams, Arkeylah (Shahib) Shakoor and Dr. Maurice McCreary; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Daniels, who passed away in 1992; a daughter, Catherine Parker and brothers, Charles and John McCreary.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, on Saturday, January 4, at the funeral home.

To send flowers to Erma’s family, please visit our floral section.