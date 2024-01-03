YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erika Murrell (Skinner), age 50, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born on October 9, 1973, a daughter of Carlotta Ivy Skinner and Roosevelt Skinner.

Erika was a beloved daughter, mother, sister and grandmother, who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Erika attended The Rayen High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was employed as a health aide at Windhaven House. She had a heart for the elderly, leaving a meaningful impression on those under her care.

Outside of her career, Erika had a passion for cooking and enjoyed preparing meals for family gatherings and holidays. She also cherished spending time with friends, watching movies and shopping.

Erika is survived by her mother, Carlotta Skinner; her daughter, Ceara Symone Johnson; her brothers, Christopher Ivy, Dennis Ivy and Roosevelt Morris; her sisters, Nakita Skinner, Jasmine Handy, Karla Handy and Kellie Handy; her four beloved grandchildren, Christina, Ava’Simone, Sir’ Austin and Arvelle and a host of niece and nephews, as well as family in Detroit, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her father; an aunt, Tracey Ivy Johnson and her grandparents, George and Ruth Ivy.

There will be a viewing only honoring Erika’s life scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.