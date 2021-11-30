Eric Rutledge, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Rutledge 58, departed this life on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Rutledge was born February 1, 1963, the son of Loretta T. Rutledge.

He started at an early age delivering newspapers and running errands for neighbors. By the time he was in high school, he was enrolled in auto mechanics, where he enjoyed working on cars. Upon graduation from Woodrow Wilson in 1981, he went on to work for Mr. Henry in his auto shop. After leaving there he worked for Newport Auto, detailing cars. Upon leaving there, he went on to work for Yourga Trucking until he became ill.

Those that truely knew Eric in his early years, knew that he was always there if you need help. One of his joys was getting a broken down car to work. In his spare time he enjoyed roller skating and was good at it.

He leaves to mourn his daughters, Michelle Harris II and Aniyah Posey and a son, Faizon Nelson of Youngstown, Ohio; two sisters, Lynn Rutledge of Youngstown Ohio and Sheila (Brian) Broomfield of Concord, North Carolina; one brother, Tracy (Carolyn) Rutledge of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Loretta Rutledge; brother, Marvin Rutledge; nephew, Kendall Rutledge and a great-nephew, Raheem Porter.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

