Eric J. Lynn, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eric J. Lynn, Sr., 58, of Youngstown, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Lynn affectionately known as “E” was born Jul 27, 1961 in Youngstown a son of John and Mary Roberts Lynn.

He was a 1979 South High graduate.

He attended Youngstown State University and earned a certificate from Stafford Career Institute in Automotive Technology.

He was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

He was an Emergency Medical Technician with several ambulance services in Youngstown area including the first African-American owned company. He was a Corrections Officer for the Ohio State Penitentiary as well as an Ohio State Constable until his retirement.

He leaves to mourn his passing; two daughters, Erica J. (Jason) Lynn and Celine D. Lynn; his grandson, Aidan D. Brinsey; his sisters, Enid (Robert) Dougherty and Barbara Lynn both of California; two nephews, Leonard and Barries; his cousin; Jeffrey Gathwright; his best friend/Brother in Christ, Anthony “Curtis and a host of family and friends who loved and cared for him including his former wife; Jacqueline Penny-Lynn, he was loved by a host of caring friends at the Brandywine Apartments where he made his home for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Eric J. Lynn Jr. and a niece Sonja Lynn.

Due to the Present health crisis there will be private visitation on Thursday Morning, May 21, 2020.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

