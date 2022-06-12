YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eric Bankston of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Mr. Bankston was born April 25, 1966 to his loving parents, John Thomas and Sarah Lee Christian Bankston.

He received his BS degree in Criminal Justice and was Ordained by the Open Ministry.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Joanne Hoskins Bankston; his daughters, Jasmine Breeden (DeVaughn), Ashely Claytor, Shatoya Bankston and Sheniqua Brown; his sons, Corey Breeden (Dominika), Aaron Bankston, Eric Bankston, Andre Bankston and Walter Brown; one sister, Sandra Bankston Tate; two brothers, John H. Bankston and Leonard Bankston; several beloved grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Javon and sister, Jacqueline Bankston Turner.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. and services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to foundations that support kidney or cancer research.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

