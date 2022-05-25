YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eric A. Gibbs departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, May 15, 2022.

Mr. Gibbs was born on October 7, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Roberta D. Gibbs Jenkins and Arthur I. Gibbs, Sr.

Eric attended the Rayen High School and also the Newcastle School of Trades.

He worked various jobs throughout the area.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. In his youth he played basketball under the late Bob Cene and was named MVP. He was an avid football fan with the Kansas City Chiefs being his favorite team.

Eric is survived by his parents; his children, D’Eriq D.P. Gibbs, Le’Asia M. Gibbs, Mackenzie M. Mills and Chase A. Gibbs; a grandson, Jayce L.T. Fears; his bonus children, Koren Wilson, Lacey Adams, Jeraile Wilder, Dontraile Price; his siblings, Arthur I. Gibbs, Jr., Rayshawn Gibbs, Kevin Gibbs, Noelle A. Padgett, Jenine F. Gibbs, Alexis Gibbs and Andrea Gibbs; his bonus Godfather, Cozett Bryrant; his best friend, who are his blood cousins, Terrence Rhodes, Dana Wallace and Dwaylon Gibbs and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Paul C. Gibbs, grandparents; Jennie M. Padgett Revere and Herman Padgett, Roy Revere and Wille T. and Mildred L. Gibbs; his Godfather, Cornelius Robinson and several aunts uncles that will also meet through God‘s promises.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday , May 26, 2022 at the Jaylex Event Center, there will be a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m . A viewing will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

