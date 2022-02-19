YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Equilla Miller, 63, of Youngstown departed this life on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.

Ms. Miller was born October 2, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Julius and Bessie Smith Miller.

Equilla was of the Christian faith.

She loved shopping, walking outdoors and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was known by man for her kind spirt and generosity.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother; her children, Larry (Dionna) Barksdale and Jerome Barksdale; her siblings, William (Janice) Miller, Matthew Smith, Willa Mae Brim, Donnie Smith and Dorisca Hulstinger and her grandchildren, MJ, Journey, Larry Jr. and Charlise.

She was preceded in death by her father, and her siblings, Robert Miller and Juliet Lucas.

A memorial celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at Lighthouse Covenant Ministries.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

