YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ephenia A. Baraka, 82, of 456 Cleveland Street, Youngstown, Ohio left this earthly passage on Sunday, November 6, 2022 peacefully in her home.



Mrs. Baraka was born October 13, 1940 in Youngstown a daughter of James and Lafayette Beale Madden, Sr.

She graduated from South High School in June of 1958. She attended Youngstown University and Youngstown Technological Institute, which gave her numerous scholastic knowledge and learning abilities.

She worked at Packard Electric for 11 years as an assembly line worker and she was the office manager and a member of the board of managers for The Greater Mill Creek Center.

She was a lifelong member of Third Baptist Church. She was a member of its Young Adult Committee, past member of the Nurses Guild and a member of the Courtesy Committee. She was a member of the Cleomar Block Watch Club, Member of Fraternal Organizations, Corcas Chapter #39, O. E. S., also while in this club she did a lot of volunteering and helping the elderly in need. She was a faithful member of the Eastern Stars as a Past Worthy Matron of Elizabeth Grand Chapter O. E. S.

She enjoyed reading, listening to music, crocheting, knitting and doing word puzzles. She was a great mentor to many and she will be greatly missed by all.



She leaves to cherish her memory her niece, Benita Madden (Michael) Bowers, whom she reared like a daughter; her sister, Ophelia Brown; two brothers-in-law, Thomas Smalls and Zakir Baraka; a sister-in-law, Janice Lomax and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, James H. Madden, Jr., Sibyl Madden, Faye Matthews and Phyllis Mitchell.



Funeral service will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at Third Baptist Church at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.



Please wear your mask when entering the church over your mouth and nose. Thank you in advance.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.

