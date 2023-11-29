YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -English F. Preston, Jr., 93, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Beeghly Oaks Healthcare Center.

Mr. Preston was born December 26, 1929 a son of English F. and Jessie G. Thomas Preston, Sr.

He attended Youngstown Public Schools graduating in 1948 from South High School.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953, being honorably discharged.

He was a longtime member of Third Baptist Church. He was a member of the Trustee Board, Usher Board, Sexton, a janitor, a Sunday School teacher, Asst. Sunday School Superintendent and a member of the Men’s Unit.

He was a waiter and a mixologist at the Elm Tree Catering and was a driver for the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. Preston wore many hats and was great at all of them. He was kind, caring, a hard worker and would do anything for anyone. He will truly be missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Robert English Preston, Garnett Dunston, Marvin Dunston and Diane “Tiki” Dunston; five grandchildren including Chelsea Anderson whom he helped rear; four great-grandchildren, four nieces, two nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the former Joycelyn Bland, whom he married in 1979 and was married 30 years before her passing; his sisters, Jean Jengard and Inez Jordon and his first wife, Barbara Jean Dent.

There will be a viewing on Friday, December 1, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church, where friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., prior to the service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.