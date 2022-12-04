YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Mae Mitchell was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the age of 89.

Emma was born to Jack and Rossie Etta Moss on April 12, 1933 in Hernando, Mississippi.

She was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years. She served as a member of the choir and helped coordinate many of the children’s programs.

She had a passion for working in the kitchen cooking and baking. She enjoyed picnics and fishing trips at the park. Emma had a “green thumb” she could plant anything and it would blossom. She loved the holidays, entertaining, sitting around singing songs with friends and family.

She married her husband and soulmate, Endedson Mitchell, of 71 years on March 16, 1951.

She leaves behind three living siblings, Larry (DeLois) Moss, Minnie Moss and James Moss. Her and Endedson shared four children, James (Ki) Mitchell, Rose (John) Hoskins, Rose (Jimmy) Sanders and Pamela Johnson; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Alberta, Louise, Fanny Mae, Tone, Freddy, T-Mac and her grandson, Michael Johnson.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

