Emma Lou Little, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Lou Little, 96, of Youngstown, departed life Monday, April 27, 2020 at Ohio Living Park Vista.

Mrs. Little was born April 18, 1924 in Talbotton, Georgia, a daughter to Henry Howard and Willie Walter.

She was a homemaker and a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

She enjoyed singing, cooking and gardening.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Elaine Lawson, Sylvia Little and Jeanette Ferguson; her siblings, Shirley Lockhart, Ida Thomas, Daisy Bell – Dewberry and Bobby Howard; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Little; her children, Jackie Floyd and Clarence Little, Jr. and six siblings.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.