Emma C. Clayton, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, funeral for Mrs. Emma C. Clayton, 92, Boardman, who departed this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019, peacefully at her home.

Mrs. Clayton was born March 28, 1927, in Houston, Texas, a daughter of Richard L. and Mary Lawrence Smith.

She was a homemaker, a member of the church, a former volunteer for the McGuffey Center and Salvation Army. She is an auxiliary member of the VFW 6488, she loved arts and crafts and collecting antiques.

She leaves her son, John Webster; grandchildren, Crystal, Tyron and LaRaun Clayton; 12 great-grandchildren and Carl Thompson, a nephew she reared.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John H. Clayton; a daughter, Charlotte M. Clayton and three sisters.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25 at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.