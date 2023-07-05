YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elsie L. Bailey 77, Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Bailey was born May 22, 1946 in Washington, D.C., a daughter of Cliff Marbley, Sr. and Vera Marbley Brannum.

Elsie attended Anacostia High School.

Elsie was married to James Arthur Bailey but separated from him, then she relocated to Youngstown and worked a short time with Jerry’s Cleaning Company. She had a significant other, Eric Smith, whom she was with for 35 years.

Elsie enjoyed cleaning, cooking, shopping and reading. She was kind and loving. She helped everyone when she could.

She leaves to cherish her memory a legacy of her children, Latese Bailey of Youngstown, Jamese Bailey of Columbus, Tammie Bailey of Akron, Dueyone,Marbley of Columbus, Theresa Green Marbley of Atlanta, Vincent, Samuel and Thomas Bailey, all of Youngstown; 34 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dale Marbley, Shirley Richardson, Cliff Marbley, Jr., Diane Smith, Portia Tyndle, Michael, Tyran, Bret and Rodney Brannum and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Ronald “Ronnie”, Harlan ” Pee Wee”, Andre Marbley and Gary Brannum.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.