AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eloise Josephine “Weezo” Mitchell, 54 of Akron, departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Akron City Hospital.

Eloise Mitchell was born September 17, 1968 in Rochester, New York, a daughter of Robert and Gayle Hill Brown.

She attended Farrell High School and worked in the food industry.

Her interests were listening to music and her special songs were “Give me you” and “Fill Me Up”. Eloise loved spending time with family, especially spoiling her grandchildren. Eloise loved feeding people and her favorite meal was meatloaf, mashed potatoes and Mexican corn and her snack was Reeces Peanut Butter Cups.

Eloise leaves to cherish her parents; her children, William, Hareem, Ronnie, Allen, Keivon, Portia, Malicka, Makayla and Loran; her siblings, Laverne (Tim) Harmon, Carrie Washington, Mary, Brown, Robert (JoAnn) Brown, Roberta Brown and Precious Brown; five aunts, three uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother; Mary Hill; her favorite aunt, Charlotte Brown and uncles, Ronald Brown and Robert and Ivan Hill.

There will be a viewing only on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home in the chapel.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK WHEN ENTERING THE FUNERAL HOME.

